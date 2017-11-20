Two New Restaurants Open Within One Year by Same Owner in Downtown Pottsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE -- Pottsville's downtown is getting a boost of new life.

There's a community effort to revitalize the city that's connecting business owners, city officials, and residents.

It's dinnertime at Wheel Restaurant on West Market Street in Pottsville, and it's busy for a Monday night. That's great news for the restaurant's owner, who opened this build-your-own grilled cheese eatery just over a year ago. He says he sees a lot of potential here in the city.

“I see a lot of opportunity in downtown Pottsville. It's my hometown, born and raised here. Came back after I graduated from college and I've been working the restaurant industry for a significant amount of time,” said owner Savas Logothetides.

Logothetides says he sees so much potential in Pottsville's downtown he opened a second restaurant, The Crimson House, around the corner on Centre Street, just last month.

“And then I said, 'What's the next project?' and a tapas restaurant, or small plate restaurant or inspired restaurant, they're very popular right now,” said Logothetides.

Logothetides is the vice president of the Pottsville Business Association which has 160 members.

City officials credit Logothetides with breathing new energy in the downtown.

“What Savas has done with the two businesses open in town and a leader of PBA, he's a part of the partnership that we want with business people,” said Pottsville Mayor James Muldowney.

“It's very important. Savas is extremely invested in our community. We're very excited about moving forward with this,” said Pottsville Council Member Dottie Botto.

And folks dining out at Wheel agree.

“When I come home from school this is where I come,” said Will Rich. “It helps revitalize what's going on in this town. It needed it really badly.”

And Wheel's owner says he's just gearing up and has more projects planned for Pottsville's downtown.