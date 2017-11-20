Thanksgiving Food Baskets Distributed in Wyoming County

TUNKHANNOCK -- Hundreds of families will sit down to a traditional Thanksgiving feast thanks to an annual giveaway.

The Commission on Economic Opportunity handed out more than 600 turkeys and 1,800 bags of fixings at Triton Hose Company in Tunkhannock on Monday.

The food baskets distributed by volunteers contained turkey, potatoes, stuffing, and vegetables.

"Just knowing that these families are going to have a warm, hot meal on Thanksgiving. It means a lot," said Donna Kletsko, Wyoming County Commission on Economic Opportunity.

This is the 38th year for the giveaway in Wyoming County.

