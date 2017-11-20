School Closings And Delays

“Should have happened a long time ago,” Trump Names North Korea a State Sponsor of Terrorism

Posted 12:08 pm, November 20, 2017, by , Updated at 12:06PM, November 20, 2017

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, in the latest demonstration of increased tensions on the Korean Peninsula, placed North Korea back on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Trump announced the move Monday during a public meeting with his Cabinet at the White House and said the Treasury Department will announce new sanctions against North Korea on Tuesday.

“Should have happened a long time ago,” Trump said.

North Korea was removed from the list by President George W. Bush in 2008.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s