Saquon Barkley On His Future

Posted 6:46 pm, November 20, 2017, by

Penn State junior running back Saquon Barkley vowed Saturday to play in Penn State's bowl game this season, but was noncommittal on if he will return to school for his senior season. Head Coach James Franklin offered his thoughts on the matter as well.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s