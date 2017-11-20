× Operation Christmas Child

LEWISBURG–A church in Lewisburg wants to make sure children all over the world have presents to open on Christmas. Over the past week, volunteers have stuffed shoe boxes full with gifts. Today the boxes shipped out.

Box by box the Bucknell University girls’ basketball team loaded up these trucks. They took a break from schoolwork and basketball practice to do some heavy lifting. The group is helping members of First Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg with “Operation Christmas Child”. It’s a worldwide collection to give Christmas gifts to children around the world.

“Some of these children have never had a gift in their lives,” Alice Marquart said.

These shoe boxes are filled with toys.

“Last year they distributed 12 million shoe boxes to children around the world,” Marquart said.

These boxes have eight shoe boxes in them. All four of these trucks are filled.

Last year the group sent around 100 boxes overseas. This year they hope to do about the same amount.

Students from Sunbury Christian Academy were also there. The school filled and donated shoe boxes.

“This year we have 138. Our goal was 100 but we exceeded that,” Shannon Eaton said.

Both groups of students say they are happy to help.

“It’s always just great to get out and meet people in the community and give back,” Ally Johnson said.

“It’s just a really good time and a really positive impact. We love it,” Eaton said.

Operation Christmas Child delivers presents to more than 100 countries around the world.