× Notre Dame Elementary Donates Thanksgiving Dinners

EAST STROUDSBURG Thanks to an elementary school in the Poconos, more than two dozen families in Monroe County will have a Thanksgiving feast this week.

Boxes upon boxes and plenty of turkeys filled a room inside the Monroe County Children and Youth Services building in East Stroudsburg.

All of it was donated by young boys and girls and their teachers from Notre Dame Elementary School.

“We are very fortunate to have what we have and we need to do what we can to help the community who are less fortunate than us,” said Anna Loncki, Parent Networking Organization.

This is the fifth year members of the elementary school have donated Thanksgiving dinner supplies to the children and youth organization.

Each box is filled with breakfast and dinner items for families who use the services.

“This is the best part of my job, I love it,” said Jillian Skolnik, Monroe County Children and Youth Services. “Especially when you know you can go home and make a meal and then to be able to provide that for someone else, I just love it.”

All of the food will be hand-delivered to 30 families throughout the community and as you can imagine, they are all very grateful to be able to give their family a full Thanksgiving feast.

“They are very appreciative. I mean a lot of the families that we serve are low-income families so this really takes a financial burden off of them and they are able to provide a good meal for their families. They are always super thankful,” said Sandra James.

James is a caseworker at Monroe County Children and Youth Services. She will deliver food to four families that she normally works with.

“I have a family of my own so it’s always nice to help another family that is in need.”

Directors of the organization say more than 170 people will benefit from these dinners this Thanksgiving.