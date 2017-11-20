× A Look at how Feed a Friend Supplies are Gathered

SCRANTON — The Feed a Friend program wraps up Tuesday as the United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania will help dish out Thanksgiving meals to families across the area through the Family to Family program.

Last year, around 15,000 people were served. With time running out, family to family is only at about 80 percent of its goal in terms of donations.

“People have been doing a wonderful of sending money in, but this last week is always a tremendous crunch and we want to make sure that we have enough money obviously to feed all of the people that come for the Thanksgiving dinner,” Linda Robeson of Family to Family said.

Some may be wondering: with so many people being served, how does the UNC gather everything?

“It’s called the turkey door,” Gus Fahey, director of community services said. “This is where we get all the contributions for the holidays. It comes right down here through this conveyor belt and that’s when we start to process.

“It’s exciting,” Fahey continued. “It’s loud. It’s noisy. There’s a lot of things going on. It’s very chaotic, but it’s very fun because it’s the culmination of all these donations. All these different agencies that have been raising food for our friends and neighbors and it’s fun to see it finally come here.”

The distribution will take place on Tuesday at the St. Mary’s Center in Scranton.