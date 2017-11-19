Field staff member Dale Butler will show us how to make sure our rifles are hitting the mark for the upcoming big game hunting seasons.
Rifle Sighting
-
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Rifle Sighting, Effects of Lead in Eagles and Picking the Kioti Krazy Contest Winner
-
Red Neck Outdoor Products Turkey Call Giveaway
-
What We Know About Texas Church Shooting Suspect
-
Attempted Homicide, Kidnapping Charges Filed after Alleged Beating and Abduction
-
Overnight Standoff Ends Peacefully in Pottsville
-
-
Reports of Person with Weapon at Marywood University
-
Marywood Student Arrested; Bulletproof Vest, Assault Rifle, Ammo Found in Car
-
Snake Sightings Close Hazleton Playground
-
Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What We Know
-
Nanticoke Man Dies After Alleged Kidnapping, Beating
-
-
Motorcyclist Killed in Luzerne County Crash
-
Officers, Workers Testify about Walmart Parking Lot Shooting
-
A Rainy Start to Bear Season