Local Musicians Record Metal Cover of WNEP Theme Music

NANTICOKE — Calling all headbangers. Turn your speakers up loud. A band from Luzerne County recorded a cover of the WNEP theme music–with a slight twist.

The group Send Request, based out of Nanticoke, recorded a metal version of the song “Move Closer to Your World,” which has served as the theme music for WNEP-TV for decades. The video was posted on the group’s Facebook page.

In addition to the song, the minute-long video includes some synchronized dancing while clips from Newswatch 16 are projected onto the wall behind the band members.

According to the group’s website, the band formed in 2013 and is made up of members Andrew Blank on vocals, Derek Holminski on guitar, Aron Wood on bass, and Jon Labenski on drums.