Former Diner Turned Church Holds First Service

HAZLE TOWNSHIP -- A church in our area is saying goodbye to the jukebox and hello to a live band.

The very first services were held Sunday at the old Hollywood Diner, which is now the site of the new Lives Changed by Christ Church.

The old dining space near Hazleton reopened after sitting vacant for three years.

In March, the LCBC Church bought the building, and members have been preparing for its opening ever since.

"I think the location was a big factor being on Poplar and now here right in Hazleton. It's awesome. It feels like home already," said Steven Barna of Freeland.

The LCBC Church has multiple locations throughout the state. This building in Luzerne County is their 11th location.