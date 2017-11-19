Dodgeball for Charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG -- About 30 people competed in a dodgeball tournament at the Koehler Field House at East Stroudsburg University Sunday night.

East Stroudsburg junior Morgan Buchter has organized and played in this tournament for the last two years where competitors raise money for charity and have a great time doing it.

"I love the dodgeball tournament because it's nothing like I've ever done, and it's really a fun way to outlet something that we don't do in sports here or in other club activities, so I just think it's really unique and I really love that about it," Buchter said.

This dodgeball tournament raises money for East Stroudsburg's chapter of Medlife, a nonprofit that partners with low-income communities in Central America and Africa to improve access to healthcare and education.