Susan Gallagher of the Carbon County Environmental Education Center tells us about a growing trend among bald eagles, lead poising linked to some popular outdoor activities. Plus, we'll announce the first 8 semifinalists in the Kioti Krazy Contest.
Dangers of Lead in Bald Eagles
-
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Rifle Sighting, Effects of Lead in Eagles and Picking the Kioti Krazy Contest Winner
-
Tackling the Opioid Epidemic
-
Leaves Slow to Change in Parts of NEPA
-
Driver Hit Head-On by SUV in Police Chase in Clinton County
-
Nature Discovery Area Opens in the Poconos
-
-
Two Men Shot After Argument in Schuylkill County
-
New Outdoor Space Dedicated at St. Joseph’s Center
-
Power To Save Special October, 2017
-
Excessive Rain Filling Up Rain Barrels
-
Serving up Drinks to Fight Cancer
-
-
DEP: Do Not Take Tires to Tire Recycling Business in Luzerne County
-
Downtown Scranton Gets a Touch of Fall
-
Man Dies in Chain Reaction Crash in Carbon County