Craft Fair at Mid Valley

THROOP -- It's never too early to start shopping for unique Christmas gifts.

Shoppers crowded the school gym, auditorium, and even the hallway of the Mid Valley Secondary Center in Throop.

It was all part of the school's craft fair, which is now in its sixth year.

In addition to the gifts sold, money raised goes to the school's parent, teacher, and student association, which raises money for school trips, clubs, and other activities for the combined junior and senior high school.