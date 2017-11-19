Craft Fair at Mid Valley

Posted 6:38 pm, November 19, 2017, by

THROOP -- It's never too early to start shopping for unique Christmas gifts.

Shoppers crowded the school gym, auditorium, and even the hallway of the Mid Valley Secondary Center in Throop.

It was all part of the school's craft fair, which is now in its sixth year.

In addition to the gifts sold, money raised goes to the school's parent, teacher, and student association, which raises money for school trips, clubs, and other activities for the combined junior and senior high school.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s