Cocoa Hut Robbed in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE -- Police in Nanticoke say a man robbed a convenience store
Officers said the man walked into Cocoa Hut on East Main Street and handed a note to the cashier saying he had a gun.
According to police, the robber got away with about $40.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
41.205145 -76.003330
Christine Arvidson Xander
same mo as the other two they need police to start sitting in these places they get robbed way to many times in a months or close earlier something needs to be done