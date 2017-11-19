Cocoa Hut Robbed in Nanticoke

Posted 6:33 pm, November 19, 2017, by

NANTICOKE -- Police in Nanticoke say a man robbed a convenience store

Officers said the man walked into Cocoa Hut on East Main Street and handed a note to the cashier saying he had a gun.

According to police, the robber got away with about $40.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

