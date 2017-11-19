Christmas Parade in Edwardsville Honors Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE -- Dozens braved the brisk weather to honor the brave in Luzerne County.

The Christmas Parade for Veterans started on Main Street in Edwardsville on Sunday and made its way to Veterans Park.

Local scout groups, a few American Legion posts, and several other organizations marched through the streets.

Along with the holiday theme, veterans raised the American flag and fired off a 21-gun salute at the park to honor the men and women in the Armed Forces.

"We remember them. We remember their service. We know they are out there, and we are not going to forget them, and to let loved ones know we are all together. We are one big happy military family, and that's just the way it is in our community," said Karen Declet, parade organizer.

Santa Claus even made an appearance in the parade in Luzerne County.