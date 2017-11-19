Christmas Parade in Edwardsville Honors Veterans

Posted 6:34 pm, November 19, 2017, by

EDWARDSVILLE -- Dozens braved the brisk weather to honor the brave in Luzerne County.

The Christmas Parade for Veterans started on Main Street in Edwardsville on Sunday and made its way to Veterans Park.

Local scout groups, a few American Legion posts, and several other organizations marched through the streets.

Along with the holiday theme, veterans raised the American flag and fired off a 21-gun salute at the park to honor the men and women in the Armed Forces.

"We remember them. We remember their service. We know they are out there, and we are not going to forget them, and to let loved ones know we are all together. We are one big happy military family, and that's just the way it is in our community," said Karen Declet, parade organizer.

Santa Claus even made an appearance in the parade in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s