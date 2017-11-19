Cards for Corporal Kelly

Posted 7:49 pm, November 19, 2017, by

Cpl. Seth Kelly

The state trooper who was shot earlier this month in the Lehigh Valley is still in the hospital, and now, retired troopers are asking for get-well cards for Corporal Seth Kelly.

Cpl. Kelly, who is originally from Wayne County, was shot multiple times during a traffic stop near Nazareth. He underwent several surgeries to save his life.

The Retired State Police Association of Pennsylvania has organized a card drive to show support for Cpl. Kelly and his recovery.

You can send a card, store-bought or homemade, to:

Cards for Corporal Kelly
c/o PA State Police
654 Bangor Rd.
Nazareth PA 18064

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s