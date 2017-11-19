× Cards for Corporal Kelly

The state trooper who was shot earlier this month in the Lehigh Valley is still in the hospital, and now, retired troopers are asking for get-well cards for Corporal Seth Kelly.

Cpl. Kelly, who is originally from Wayne County, was shot multiple times during a traffic stop near Nazareth. He underwent several surgeries to save his life.

The Retired State Police Association of Pennsylvania has organized a card drive to show support for Cpl. Kelly and his recovery.

You can send a card, store-bought or homemade, to:

Cards for Corporal Kelly

c/o PA State Police

654 Bangor Rd.

Nazareth PA 18064