Announcing the Kioti Krazy Contest Winner

Posted 7:00 pm, November 19, 2017

It's the moment you've all been waiting for, Dwight Orndorf of Hoover Tractor will announce the winner of the Kioti Krazy Contest.

1 Comment

  • Jason

    So now they hand select the 16 semi finalist after the electronic filters eliminate entries. This contest was actually more fair and random when they used the postcard method. Sorry, but when we have no clue how you got the 16 semi finalist, it’s nothing but scam at this point. For all we know, those 16 are all friends and family of network employees.

