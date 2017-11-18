Wyalusing Valley Falls to Steel-High in State Playoffs

Posted 11:13 pm, November 18, 2017, by

The Wyalusing Valley football team lost 45-7 to Steelton-Highspire in the opening round of the state "A" playoffs.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s