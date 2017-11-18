Touch of Home for Troops

Posted 6:09 pm, November 18, 2017, by

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP — People in Monroe County got into the giving spirit, sending men and women serving in the Armed Forces a little “touch of home.”

Volunteers with Operation: Touch of Home boxed up care packages for troops serving in Iraq and Afghanistan on Saturday.

They say their fall drive at American Legion Post 927 near Brodheadsville is the biggest of the year.

The care packages give troops some bare necessities that overseas are considered luxuries.

“It’s incredible when we send these packages out, especially when one of our family members is deployed. We know we’re sending them something that’s coming from home, and those boxes are filled with the love we’re sending over,” said volunteer Maria Bentzoni.

For information on how you can donate, visit Operation: Touch of Home or its Facebook page.

