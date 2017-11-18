Selinsgrove Rolls Past Bellefonte in the State Playoffs

Logan Leiby threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns and the Selinsgrove football team beat Bellefonte 37-3 in the opening round of the state "AAAA" playoffs.

