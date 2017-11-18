Logan Leiby threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns and the Selinsgrove football team beat Bellefonte 37-3 in the opening round of the state "AAAA" playoffs.
Selinsgrove Rolls Past Bellefonte in the State Playoffs
-
Selinsgrove Community Reacts To Arrest Of Former High School Football Star
-
High School Football Schedule Week #13 2017
-
Mid Valley at Dunmore Friday Night-Week 11 Playoffs
-
Former Dream Team Football Player Charged
-
Schuylkill Haven football
-
-
Coaches Corner: Week #11 Review
-
Judge Expected to Announce Decision on Whether Jerry Sandusky Deserves New Trial
-
Scranton Prep football preview
-
High School Football Schedule Week #12 2017
-
High School Senior, Son of Selinsgrove Councilman Is Fourth Arrest in Armed Robbery Case
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #4 2017
-
Southern Columbia vs Selinsgrove football preps
-
Coaches’ Corner 2017