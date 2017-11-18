The Schuylkill Haven football team ran into a tough opponent, falling 44-7 to Neumann-Goretti in the state "AA" tournament.
Schuylkill Haven Runs Into Neumann-Goretti, Falls 44-7 in States
-
Schuylkill Haven football
-
High School Football Schedule Week #13 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #12 2017
-
Wyalusing Valley Falls to Steel-High in State Playoffs
-
High School Football Schedule Week #11 2017
-
-
High School Football Schedule for 10-29-2017
-
High School Football Schedule 10-27-2017
-
Mid Valley at Dunmore Friday Night-Week 11 Playoffs
-
High School Football Schedule Week #9 2017
-
Coaches Corner Preview 2017: Schuylkill Haven and Williams Valley
-
-
High School Football Schedule WEEK #3 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #5 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2017