Santa Comes to Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The streets of downtown Scranton serve as a welcome mat for the holiday season. The annual Santa Parade stepped off Saturday morning with the weather feeling appropriately wintry.

Though Thanksgiving is still a few days away, some families see the Santa Parade as the start of family traditions that will take them through the end of the year.

"We love family traditions. We're all about family and getting together. We love the holidays," Melissa McCallister of Scranton.

The Santa Parade features many of our area's talented performers: twirlers and dancing feet, marching bands playing holiday favorites.

"Just coming down into downtown and seeing the decorations, it gets us in the spirit, so we have already been on our countdown chain and excited about everything coming up for the holidays," said Kristen Strong of Clarks Summit.

And last but not least, the parade's namesake brings his sleigh into Scranton. After all, it's only a few more weeks until he visits again.

"We love the floats and Santa at the end. Santa and Mrs. Claus are a huge hit at the end," Strong said.