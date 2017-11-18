Providing a Thanksgiving Dinner to Those in Need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- Volunteers took part in a Thanksgiving tradition in Luzerne County on Saturday, providing a holiday meal for people who might not otherwise be able to afford it.

Turkeys, along with all the other elements of a good Thanksgiving dinner were given out to families in need. It is organized by the Commission on Economic Opportunity, or CEO.

A few dozen volunteers were on hand to distribute about 9,000 meals.

"It would be nice to be under the blankets right now, but much more people need my energy, my help, my strength," said Chadli Charlot of Wilkes-Barre.

CEO also plans to deliver meals to people who are homebound on Thanksgiving Day. The program helps families in both Luzerne and Wyoming counties.