Officers Serve Thanksgiving Dinner in Duryea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA -- Turkey, mashed potatoes, and more were served up for free in one part of Luzerne County.

Officers in Duryea did the dishing out along with members of the crime watch at Germania Hose Company in Duryea Saturday night.

The Thanksgiving meal is meant to spark a conversation between law enforcement and the people they protect and serve.

"It makes me feel good. I like to give back. I try my hardest as a police officer to show that a lot of people don't see that all the time. So this is just our way of putting it together and to give back something and be thankful for what we have," said Duryea Police Chief Nicholas Lohman.

About 200 meals were served all thanks to donations from businesses in Luzerne County.