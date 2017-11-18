Nittany Lions On 56-44 Win Over Nebraska on Senior Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No. 10 Penn State rolled over Nebraska 56-44 in the final home game of the season. After the game, the Nittany Lions spoke about the win on senior day.

"I was emotional before the game," James Franklin said of senior day. "I'm an emotional guy. Coming into the stadium, I'm like, 'I'm not going to let you get me,' fighting it back myself. Then when all those guys are running out you get a chance to say goodbye to them and give them a hug. It's emotional."

"The first time you run out on the field it kind of shocks you, just how loud it is, how many people, how crazy the environment is," Lewisburg-native and senior linebacker Brandon Smith said. "On a night like tonight, you reflect even more how fortunate we are to have the fan base that we have."

"You try your best to give everything, game in and game out, but when you know it's really your last game, you just want to leave it all out on the field and I think we did that, senior linebacker Jason Cabinda added.

"The game's gonna be won up front," Saquon Barkley said after a 224 total yard, three touchdwon performance. "That's what we say every week and our offensive line did a tremendous job today. I think we went for 600 total offensive yards or something like that (609), rushing, passing and we can't do that with out those guys."

"The nervousness started to go away slightly, slowly, throughout the season and I feel like now, I feel like I have a lot of confidence going into the games where I can do these things and just make plays when they need to be made," junior wide receiver Juwan Johnson said.

Senior tight end Mike Gesicki was happy see his fellow tight end Nick Bowers get a late touchdown in the win.

"He's my roommate," Gesicki began, "Literally, I'm right here and his room's right next to mine and he finally gets his first pass in the pouring rain and it's a touchdown from Tommy (Stevens). I was so happy for him and he deserves all that and I think that's just kind of a small glimpse of what's to come in the future."

"It was unbelievable," Gesicki continued on the senior day environment. "Kind of taking it all in, all the emotions and, you know, the reactions from everybody, just kind of trying to take everything in, not take this last opportunity for granted. So I'm going to miss Beaver Stadium a ton, but it's given me even more memories to keep with me for the rest of my life."