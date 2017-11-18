Marian Catholic Falls in Straight Sets to Maplewood in State Title Match

Posted 6:49 pm, November 18, 2017, by

The Marian Catholic girls volleyball team lost in straight sets to Maplewood in the state "A" championship match in Johnstown.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s