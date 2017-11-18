Friday night in Vestal NY Corey Keener and Zain Retherford posted victories for the #1 Penn State Wrestling Team in their 40-2 win over Binghamton University. Inside the Events Center a good size crowd of wrestling fans flocked into the venue to get a glimpse of the top ranked team in the country. Keener a Blue Mountain High School graduate and transfer from Central Michigan won his match 10-4 while two-time National Champion Zain Retherford ranked #1 in the country at 149lbs made quick work with a 1st period fall. Retherford won two state titles in high school (1 at Line Mountain and 1 at Benton). Keener won two state titles with the Eagles at Blue Mountain.
Keener And Retherford Post Wins For The #1 Ranked Nittany Lions Wrestling Team
-
Blue Ridge vs Freeland MMI-District II Girl’s “A” Volleyball Championship
-
No. 2 Penn State Falls 39-38 to No. 6 Ohio State in Instant Classic
-
District Two Cross Country Championships: Boys Champions
-
Bloomsburg Girls Soccer Falls in Penalty Kicks to Camp Hill in States
-
WVC Cross Country Championships at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds
-
-
Sports Director Jim Coles With The 2017 Penn State Football Team-Media Day
-
No. 6 Penn State Zips Past Akron, 52-0
-
Super 16: Team #9 Scranton Prep Cavaliers
-
Danville Girl’s Cross Country Team Looking For Improvement On 3rd Place State Finish
-
High School Football Schedule Week #9 2017
-
-
Threats Written in High School Bathroom in Schuylkill County
-
District Two Cross Country Championships
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2017