Keener And Retherford Post Wins For The #1 Ranked Nittany Lions Wrestling Team

Posted 10:16 pm, November 18, 2017, by

Friday night in Vestal NY Corey Keener and Zain Retherford posted victories for the #1 Penn State Wrestling Team in their 40-2 win over Binghamton University. Inside the Events Center a good size crowd of wrestling fans flocked into the venue to get a glimpse of the top ranked team in the country. Keener a Blue Mountain High School graduate and transfer from Central Michigan won his match 10-4 while two-time National Champion Zain Retherford ranked #1 in the country at 149lbs made quick work with a 1st period fall. Retherford won two state titles in high school (1 at Line Mountain and 1 at Benton). Keener won two state titles with the Eagles at Blue Mountain.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s