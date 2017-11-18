Keener And Retherford Post Wins For The #1 Ranked Nittany Lions Wrestling Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday night in Vestal NY Corey Keener and Zain Retherford posted victories for the #1 Penn State Wrestling Team in their 40-2 win over Binghamton University. Inside the Events Center a good size crowd of wrestling fans flocked into the venue to get a glimpse of the top ranked team in the country. Keener a Blue Mountain High School graduate and transfer from Central Michigan won his match 10-4 while two-time National Champion Zain Retherford ranked #1 in the country at 149lbs made quick work with a 1st period fall. Retherford won two state titles in high school (1 at Line Mountain and 1 at Benton). Keener won two state titles with the Eagles at Blue Mountain.