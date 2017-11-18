× In Your Neighborhood

Living Christmas Village

The Living Christmas Village is sponsored by the Grace Bible Church on Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 2 & 3, each day from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on University Drive behind the Sheetz gas station in Dunmore. It’s a free event featuring the live music of the Dunmore High School Jazz Band and Choir, PSU Worthington Jazz Band and Choir, the Serenity Harpists, and other local musicians. The walk-through village includes games & crafts for children, puppets, a live Nativity, hot cocoa & cookies.

19th Annual Christkndlfest

Christkindlfest is sponsored by the Christ Lutheran Church on West Green Street in Hazleton on Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 2 & 3, each day from noon – 5 p.m. Christkindlfest includes a visit from St. Nickolas, an elaborate nativity display, live entertainment, and a tea room with tasty treats. The event also features a gift shop, crafts, candy, baked goods, and tricky trays.