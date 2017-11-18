Getting Some Holiday Shopping Done

Posted 6:20 pm, November 18, 2017, by

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- For those of us who didn't feel like waiting for Jolly Old St. Nick to squeeze down the chimney, a shopping expo helped to kick off the holidays in one part of Luzerne County.

The Wilkes-Barre Area Career & Technical Center hosted dozens of vendors in Plains Township on Saturday.

Vendors had a little something for everyone's holiday wish list.

The marketplace also featured basket raffles and door prizes and even some food in case shoppers got a little hungry.

