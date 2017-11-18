× Benefit for Scranton Police Officer Battling Cancer

SCRANTON — A community came together in Scranton to support a police officer battling cancer.

Scranton Police Officer Chris Hallock was diagnosed with leukemia last month. Hallock and his wife have a newborn son.

A benefit was held in Scranton Saturday night.

People we talked to say they weren’t going to let Hallock and his family take on their fight alone.

“It’s just important to help a brother in blue and to just be behind him. Our motto is not to let them walk alone. Well, nobody fights alone either, so we’re here to fight with him,” said Joan Diehl-Namiotka, chairperson for Hallock’s Heroes.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Officer Hallock and his family.