Weis Markets Donates to Veterans

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP — It took two short weeks and a lot of community support for a big check to be presented to a disabled veterans organization.

Weis Markets managers presented $150,000 check to the Paralyzed Veterans of America during a donation presentation at its Brodheadsville location.

“Unbelievable. It’s humbling to be apart of it and humbling as a member to see the kind of support that this community, and I say community because it is a community effort to raise this kind of money to step up and be apart of this campaign,” said Shaun Castle, Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Shaun Castle is the Deputy Executive Director of the Paralyzed Veterans of America. He says the organization helps paralyzed veterans by making sure they get benefits they have earned. He says this donation will go a long way.

“To see these people step up in such a huge way to help others get their lives changed the same way as I did is unbelievably humbling,” said Castle.

Across all the stores, customers donated a little bit more than $120,000. But because Weis wanted to make sure they gave a big check, the corporation donated the rest to make it to $150,000.

Weis Markets operates more than 120 stores in the state and each one participated in this fundraiser.

Manager say the Brodheadsville store was one of the company’s best fundraising locations.

“We just rallied around the campaign and explained it to all the cashiers who explained it to the customers and the generosity of this particular community was the reason why we were able to raise $1,800 to donate,” said Amy Zimmerman, Weis Markets Store Manager.

The Brodheadsville Weis Market is part of the district that raised more than $10,000 for the campaign.