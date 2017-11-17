LIVE High School Football Scores

Valley View vs Berwick

Posted 11:27 pm, November 17, 2017, by

This is the District 2, 4-A Championship game!  A couple of storied programs look to add to their legacies...and they did, as this one went to 2-OT!!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s