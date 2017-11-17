Two Charged with Home Improvement Fraud in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON — Two men are facing home improvement fraud charges in Lackawanna County.

George Dunbar of Scranton is accused of taking more than $13,000 from a homeowner, doing shoddy work, and never finishing projects.

Authorities say he also charged more than $2,600 dollars on the victim’s Home Depot credit card without permission.

In a separate case, investigators also charged Jeffrey Kaub of Scranton, the owner of Arts Masonry.

A homeowner accuses Kaub of taking $600 dollars to install a pump but never doing the work.

Both men turned themselves in to county authorities and were arraigned.

