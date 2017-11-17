× Tamaqua Bakery Offering Free Bread for Toy Donation

TAMAQUA — Padora’s Italian Bakery in Tamaqua is offering a free loaf of bread for a donation of a toy for Toys for Tots.

For about 120 years, the bakery in has baked countless loaves of bread each day from scratch. The bread is unique in Tamaqua. It’s made without preservatives in a large coal fire stove.

“It’s the best bread around, I can tell you that,” Eugene Perla of Tamaqua said. “Nobody else makes it like they do. I’ve been eating it all my life.”

About 10 years ago, the Padora family decided to use their bread to help others in the community during Christmas time.

“One year, we just decided, you know, someone brings me a toy for Toys for Tots, they get a free loaf of bread,” bakery owner Larry Padora said.

“We all enjoy giving back to the kids,” Padora family member Larry Padora said. “We really want every child to be able to have a toy.”

This year, Padora asks that donations be made in honor of his mother who passed away earlier this year.

“This is the first year without my mom,” Padora said. “She always loved it. She loved getting the toys.”

Toys are accepted at both of the family’s businesses: The bakery and their sandwich shop, Padora’s Six Pack House. The community really gets involved.

“Every year we’ve gotten almost two pick-up trucks of toys,” Padora said. “So, we get a lot of toys.”

Uniting the community this holiday season through generosity, and of course, bread.

You can bring your donations and get your free bread at either business until December 14.