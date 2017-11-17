State College vs Delaware Valley
-
Old Forge vs Delco Christian
-
High School Football Schedule Week #13 2017
-
Delaware Valley Handles Abington Heights 55-7
-
Mid Valley at Dunmore Friday Night-Week 11 Playoffs
-
Delaware Valley Doubles Up Hazleton Area, 28-14
-
-
Scranton Prep football preview
-
Super 16: Team #10 Delaware Valley Warriors
-
Schuylkill Haven football
-
Delaware Valley vs Williamsport
-
Delaware Valley vs Scranton
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #12 2017
-
High School Football Schedule 10-27-2017
-
Hazleton Area football preps