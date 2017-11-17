Spice Up Your Thanksgiving Feast With This Hot Cheetos Turkey Recipe
Tired of that same old Thanksgiving turkey recipe? Well, the folks at Reynolds Kitchens have some flavor-blasted recipes that are sure to spice things up!
One of these recipes seems to be catching the eye of many on social media – the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos breaded turkey.
The good thing is, you don’t have to ‘wing’ it, Reynold’s website has step-by-step instructions.
Flamin’ Hot Cheetos not your jam? Reynolds also has recipes for onion-flavored and ranch-flavored birds.
As you might expect, reaction online has been mixed.
If you give these recipes a try, we’d love to see how they turned out! Use the ‘submit’ button below to share your photos with us.