Spice Up Your Thanksgiving Feast With This Hot Cheetos Turkey Recipe

Posted 2:32 pm, November 17, 2017, by , Updated at 02:19PM, November 17, 2017

Frito-Lay/CC

Tired of that same old Thanksgiving turkey recipe?  Well, the folks at Reynolds Kitchens have some flavor-blasted recipes that are sure to spice things up!

One of these recipes seems to be catching the eye of many on social media – the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos breaded turkey.

The good thing is, you don’t have to ‘wing’ it, Reynold’s website has step-by-step instructions.

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos not your jam?  Reynolds also has recipes for onion-flavored and ranch-flavored birds.

As you might expect, reaction online has been mixed.

If you give these recipes a try, we’d love to see how they turned out!  Use the ‘submit’ button below to share your photos with us.

