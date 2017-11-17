× Spice Up Your Thanksgiving Feast With This Hot Cheetos Turkey Recipe

Tired of that same old Thanksgiving turkey recipe? Well, the folks at Reynolds Kitchens have some flavor-blasted recipes that are sure to spice things up!

One of these recipes seems to be catching the eye of many on social media – the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos breaded turkey.

The good thing is, you don’t have to ‘wing’ it, Reynold’s website has step-by-step instructions.

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos not your jam? Reynolds also has recipes for onion-flavored and ranch-flavored birds.

As you might expect, reaction online has been mixed.

Reynolds Wrap out here with a recipe for Flamin' Hot Cheetos Turkey. Going to get somebody slapped 👏🏾 on Thanksgiving! https://t.co/5saazgMR8z @ReynoldsWrap pic.twitter.com/sRunDXxC45 — soulphoodie (@soulphoodie) November 17, 2017

I have to honest, I would definitely at least try the flamin hot cheetos turkey — nuanced opinion guy (@charles_kinbote) November 17, 2017

Nope. You’re not putting hot Cheetos on MY turkey 🦃 — So Taysty (@SoTaysty) November 17, 2017

I know I'm getting older because I saw the Hot Cheetos turkey and the first thing I thought was, "Wow, that's a lot of sodium." — Jonquilyn Hill (@jonquilynhill) November 17, 2017

If you give these recipes a try, we’d love to see how they turned out! Use the ‘submit’ button below to share your photos with us.