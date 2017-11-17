× Roundabout Planned near Welcome Center in Delaware Water Gap

DELAWARE WATER GAP — Plans to build a roundabout in Monroe County are moving forward and construction work is expected to begin next year. PennDOT officials plan to build it in Delaware Water gap near the welcome center.

The roundabout would replace where Broad Street and River Road intersect in Delaware Water Gap right off the exit for Interstate 80.

Construction work could begin as early as this upcoming spring.

PennDOT officials say a roundabout is planned for this intersection just off Interstate 80 in Delaware Water Gap. It will be located right in front of the Welcome Center. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/aTw9Cvz4um — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) November 17, 2017

Drivers we spoke to have mixed feelings about the plan.

“Well, an improvement is definitely needed because the interchange is kind of a mess, it has been for a number of years. We comment on it every time we through,” said Kim de Bourbon.

Kim de Bourbon lives in Delaware Water Gap. She says the roundabout on Route 209 near Marshalls Creek has been successful, so she’s interested to see how one would work here.

“I think once people get used to them, I mean, as I said, I don’t think (Route) 209, which is the first real roundabout we’ve had around here, I’m not aware that there have been problems with it.”

PennDOT officials say they expect to put contracts out to bid next month and hopefully start work on the roundabout by the spring.

“I think it’s terrible. I don’t like roundabouts because I have a tendency to run over the middle of them,” said Richard Meyer.

Meyer lives in upstate New York and travels through this part of the Poconos once a month to come and visit his son. He thinks roundabouts are dangerous and doesn’t see a need for them.

“They are confusing! I think it’s fine the way it is. If they fixed the holes in the road instead of building roundabouts, they would be better off.”