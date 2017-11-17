Making It in Hollywood: A First Look

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, Ryan Leckey is shining the spotlight on people from our area who are making it the entertainment industry.

Our first installment is about a Hollywood stuntwoman who grew up in Kingston.

Her name is Heidi Schnappauf, a graduate of Wyoming Valley West.

In her world, taking punches and being set on fire is just another day on the job.

Heidi says, “I broke my knuckles on a brick wall. I herniated a disc, nearly broke my neck.”

Friday on Newswatch 16 This Morning, Ryan gave a preview of this special project where he learned to take a punch and learned who Heidi got to work with.

You can catch the full story of Heidi Schnappauf Friday night (11/17) on Newswatch 16 at 5:00.