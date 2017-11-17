Making It in Hollywood: A First Look

Posted 6:27 am, November 17, 2017, by , Updated at 06:11AM, November 17, 2017

This week, Ryan Leckey is shining the spotlight on people from our area who are making it the entertainment industry.

Our first installment is about a Hollywood stuntwoman who grew up in Kingston.

Her name is Heidi Schnappauf, a graduate of Wyoming Valley West.

In her world, taking punches and being set on fire is just another day on the job.

Heidi says, “I broke my knuckles on a brick wall. I herniated a disc, nearly broke my neck.”

Friday on Newswatch 16 This Morning, Ryan gave a preview of this special project where he learned to take a punch and learned who Heidi got to work with.

You can catch the full story of Heidi Schnappauf Friday night (11/17) on Newswatch 16 at 5:00.

