× Luzerne County Man Gets Dying Wish, Is Buried ‘Wit’ Pat’s Cheesesteaks

PLAINS — A man from Luzerne County, with a sense of humor and fondness for cheesesteaks, got his dying wish.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the Richard Lussi, from Plains Township, was a fan of Philadelphia sports teams and Pat’s King of Steaks cheesesteaks. So much so, he wanted to be buried with two of them just in case he got hungry in the afterlife.

Richard’s son Dominic Lussi told the Inquirer that when asked what he wanted to take with him when he died, his father replied, “What do you think? Pat’s cheesesteak!”

Lussi’s only other request – no onions on those cheesesteaks.

The 76-year-old father of four died of heart complications on Oct. 10.