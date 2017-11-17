× Koch’s Turkey Farm Prepares For Thanksgiving

WALKER TOWNSHIP — Quite a few people were making the trip to Koch’s Turkey Farm near Tamaqua.

With all different sizes, picking the right one is a big responsibility.

The Mitchell Family comes here every year to pick up their fresh turkey.

“Yeah, it’s a little ways to come but it’s worth the trip,” said Mitchell.

They were just some of the few who stopped by at the Koch’s retail tent.

Inside the tent, there are all types of turkeys, from organic to whole-smoked and even Koch’s specialty: fresh heirloom bronze.

Brandon Koch is the vice president of operations and says so far, they have sold more than 100,000 turkeys this year.

“We try and find out what the customer is looking for today and what size of turkey they want, whether they are having the whole family over, an older couple that need a 10-pound turkey,” said Brandon Koch.

“It’s a local business and they are very good their turkeys they are delicious that’s why we come,” said Mitchell.

The retail tent at Koch’s Turkey Farm will be open every day until next Tuesday.