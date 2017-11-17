× Keeping Your Cool This Winter: Life Hacks to Survive the Cold

Whether you’re looking to save money on your heating bills this winter or help your pets battle the cold, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with some pros to tackle tips help you survive winter.

Ryan visited Johnson College on Friday including the heating and air conditioning instructors as well as animal experts from the vet tech program.

The crew offered several “news you can use” ideas to help you keep your cool this winter. Among them: consider adding insulation covers to electrical outlets in old homes to prevent heat loss, and changing your heating systems air filter to help improve efficiency.

Students and staff also offered a few “life hacks” for winter including spraying cooking spray (i.e. PAM) on your shovel to prevent snow from sticking. Another tip included how to create homemade hand warmers by taking an old sock, adding a cup of dry rice and placing them in the microwave for 30 seconds to a minute.

Johnson College’s Vet Tech Program also tackled ways to keep your pets safe this winter. Among the ideas: pet-friendly ice melt. Puppy boots could also come in handy to protect the animal’s paws or even consider asking your vet about “mushers wax,” which help protect your furbaby’s paw pads.

The animal gurus also explained “Libre’s Law.” It passed in Pennsylvania this year. The law means pet owners cannot tether or leave their pets outside unsupervised at temperatures below 32 degrees or above 90 degrees for more than 20 minutes.

If you’d like to inquire about the maltese dogs featured on Newswatch 16 This Morning that are up for adoption, contact the school’s vet tech office at 570-702-8961.

