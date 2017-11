× Hazleton Double-Block Hit by Fire

HAZLETON — Flames damaged a double-block home in Hazleton Friday morning.

It started around 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of West 4th Street.

One side of the home was undamaged and the other side is undergoing renovations, according to the fire chief.

One person inside inhaled some smoke but was not taken to the hospital.

A fire marshal is investigating the cause.