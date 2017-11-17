LIVE High School Football Scores

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Dedicates Quilt to Area Organ Donors

Posted 8:47 pm, November 17, 2017, by , Updated at 04:43PM, November 17, 2017

PLAINS TOWNSHIP — Geisinger Wyoming Valley is the first hospital in Northeastern Pennsylvania to dedicate and display a memorial quilt honoring organ donors.

A dedication ceremony was held on Friday as well as the Gift of Life Donor Program in Plains Township.

The quilt, “Threads of Love,” honors eight area cornea, tissue and organ donors who helped to save lives.

The new quilt is made from fabric squares created by area donor families as a way to honor their loved ones.

Thes squares include photographs, embroidery and other personal touches to represent a donor’s life.

