Clarks Summit Home Damaged by Fire

CLARKS SUMMIT – Flames damaged a home in Lackawanna County Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. in the home on Center Street in Clarks Summit.

The assistant fire chief said it started in a second-floor bedroom and was confined to that area.

One woman was inside at the time but she got out safely.

The cause is under investigation but is not considered suspicious.