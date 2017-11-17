Christmas Trees on the Auction Block in Union County

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP  -- The annual Christmas tree auction in Union County is in full swing with people trying to get the best deals and the best trees. The auction is held at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction near Mifflinburg.

Trees are spread out over 20 acres. There are more than 50,000 of them this year in the most popular varieties -- Frasier Fir, Douglass Fir, Blue Spruce, and a lot more.

Trees are sold in bundles at wholesale prices and they are sold to the highest bidders.

Many Christmas tree stands you see each year get their trees from this auction. In fact, people from all over the east coast are here shopping for the best trees.

