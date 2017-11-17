At Least 20 Injured in Nursing Home Fire in Chester County

Posted 7:59 am, November 17, 2017

WEST CHESTER — At least 20 people were hurt in a five-alarm fire at a nursing home in West Chester late Thursday night

Firefighters were called to the Barclay Friends Nursing Home just before 11 p.m. outside Philadelphia.

The blaze lit up the night sky as flames shot through the roof and windows.

Crews got the fire under control early Friday morning.

About 150 people were forced out by the flames. They could be seen lined up on the street outside, wrapped in blankets.

The injured were taken to local hospitals. Authorities believe all the injuries are non-life threatening.

 

