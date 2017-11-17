LIVE High School Football Scores

A Police Officer is Dead Following a Shooting Near Pittsburgh

Posted 11:00 pm, November 17, 2017, by

NEW KENSINGTON — According to the ABC affiliate in Pittsburgh, an officer is dead following a shooting in Westmoreland County.

The shooting took place in New Kensington, which is about 20 miles outside of Pittsburgh.

State police and federal authorities from around the Pittsburgh area are now searching for the shooter.

No word yet on what led to tonight’s shooting which claimed the life of that police officer in Western PA.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

