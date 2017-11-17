× 16 To The Rescue: Bambi

SCRANTON — Looking for a love bug in your life? Check out Bambi, a 5-year-old American bulldog mix.

This mama and her puppies were saved from a high-kill shelter and taken in by One Life to Live Rescue in Scranton.

All of Bambi’s pups were adopted, yet she’s been in a foster home for over a year. Folks at the rescue can’t understand why.

“We’ve had other dogs that look like her at our rescue and all of them have been adopted, so I’m not sure what it is specifically with her. I just think we haven’t found the right match yet.”

Amy Graff is a volunteer with One Life to Live and says Bambi is the sweetest thing.

“She loves to be around people, loves kids of all sizes. She’s been around both of my kids and she’s just hugs and kisses and happy, everybody she meets, other dogs, she loves other dogs.”

She also loves walks, car rides, and is fully house-trained.

Graff adds Bambi would be a great addition to any family.

“I think it would be ideal if she had kids to run around with and play in the yard and have a family to be with.”

Bambi is up to date on all her vaccinations, and is spayed and microchipped.

If you’re interested in adopting her, contact One Live to Live Rescue or call 570-341-1997.

