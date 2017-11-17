× 1,200 People Affected by Data Breach at UPMC Susquehanna

LYCOMING COUNTY — 1,200 people treated at some UPMC Susquehanna locations may have had their personal information stolen.

The healthcare system in central Pennsylvania says the data breach was discovered on September 21st.

Patients’ names, dates of birth and social security numbers may have been taken.

UPMC Susquehanna sent letters to affected patients explaining what they should do.

Patients who have any questions or concerns are asked to contact UPMC at 800-994-5697.