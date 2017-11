Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP -- A woman is facing charges after an investigation found she allegedly was writing fake prescriptions for opioid painkillers.

Court papers say Allyson Delfino of Greentown worked as a medical technician for doctor's offices in both Greentown and Mount Cobb where she allegedly committed the crimes.

Delfino faces felony drug charges as well as identity theft charges in Lackawanna County.